The Georgia Southern Eagles (1-12, 1-0 Sun Belt) aim to end an eight-game road losing skid at the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arkansas State vs. Georgia Southern matchup in this article.

Georgia Southern vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Georgia Southern vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Arkansas State Moneyline Georgia Southern Moneyline

Georgia Southern vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends

Georgia Southern has covered three times in 13 chances against the spread this year.

The Eagles have covered the spread once when an underdog by 11 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Arkansas State has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing six times.

The Red Wolves and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of 13 times this season.

