Thursday's contest between the Georgia Southern Eagles (11-2) and the Troy Trojans (3-8) at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 80-71 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Georgia Southern squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Eagles came out on top in their last matchup 70-69 against Texas State on Saturday.

Georgia Southern vs. Troy Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

Georgia Southern vs. Troy Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Southern 80, Troy 71

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Georgia Southern Schedule Analysis

On December 30, the Eagles registered their best win of the season, a 70-69 victory over the Texas State Bobcats, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 142) in our computer rankings.

Georgia Southern has seven wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 14th-most in the country.

Georgia Southern 2023-24 Best Wins

70-69 on the road over Texas State (No. 142) on December 30

81-59 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 181) on November 25

81-69 on the road over Florida International (No. 201) on November 29

85-75 at home over North Florida (No. 232) on November 24

81-59 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 318) on December 14

Georgia Southern Leaders

Terren Ward: 23.2 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.9 STL, 46.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (28-for-70)

23.2 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.9 STL, 46.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (28-for-70) Simone James: 11.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 56 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

11.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 56 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Eden Johnson: 7.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.7 FG%, 15.2 3PT% (5-for-33)

7.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.7 FG%, 15.2 3PT% (5-for-33) Torrion Starks: 7.1 PTS, 2 STL, 33.9 FG%

7.1 PTS, 2 STL, 33.9 FG% D'Shara Booker: 4.3 PTS, 59.1 FG%

Georgia Southern Performance Insights

The Eagles are outscoring opponents by 19.8 points per game with a +257 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.3 points per game (21st in college basketball) and allow 62.5 per contest (146th in college basketball).

The Eagles are averaging 86.1 points per game this season at home, which is 8.3 more points than they're averaging on the road (77.8).

Georgia Southern cedes 56.7 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 69.3 in away games.

