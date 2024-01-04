The Georgia Southern Eagles (11-2) will try to extend a nine-game winning streak when hosting the Troy Trojans (3-8) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Georgia Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Georgia Southern vs. Troy Scoring Comparison

The Trojans' 76.2 points per game are 13.7 more points than the 62.5 the Eagles allow to opponents.

Troy has put together a 3-7 record in games it scores more than 62.5 points.

Georgia Southern's record is 11-1 when it gives up fewer than 76.2 points.

The Eagles average only 0.2 fewer points per game (82.3) than the Trojans allow (82.5).

Georgia Southern has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 82.5 points.

Troy has a 3-2 record when giving up fewer than 82.3 points.

This year the Eagles are shooting 43.2% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Trojans concede.

The Trojans' 38.9 shooting percentage from the field is 5.0 higher than the Eagles have conceded.

Georgia Southern Leaders

Terren Ward: 23.2 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.9 STL, 46.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (28-for-70)

23.2 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.9 STL, 46.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (28-for-70) Simone James: 11.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 56.0 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

11.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 56.0 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Eden Johnson: 7.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.7 FG%, 15.2 3PT% (5-for-33)

7.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.7 FG%, 15.2 3PT% (5-for-33) Torrion Starks: 7.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 33.9 FG%

7.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 33.9 FG% D'Shara Booker: 4.3 PTS, 59.1 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Southern Schedule