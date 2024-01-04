How to Watch the Georgia Southern vs. Troy Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
The Georgia Southern Eagles (11-2) will try to extend a nine-game winning streak when hosting the Troy Trojans (3-8) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.
Georgia Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
Georgia Southern vs. Troy Scoring Comparison
- The Trojans' 76.2 points per game are 13.7 more points than the 62.5 the Eagles allow to opponents.
- Troy has put together a 3-7 record in games it scores more than 62.5 points.
- Georgia Southern's record is 11-1 when it gives up fewer than 76.2 points.
- The Eagles average only 0.2 fewer points per game (82.3) than the Trojans allow (82.5).
- Georgia Southern has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 82.5 points.
- Troy has a 3-2 record when giving up fewer than 82.3 points.
- This year the Eagles are shooting 43.2% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Trojans concede.
- The Trojans' 38.9 shooting percentage from the field is 5.0 higher than the Eagles have conceded.
Georgia Southern Leaders
- Terren Ward: 23.2 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.9 STL, 46.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (28-for-70)
- Simone James: 11.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 56.0 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
- Eden Johnson: 7.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.7 FG%, 15.2 3PT% (5-for-33)
- Torrion Starks: 7.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 33.9 FG%
- D'Shara Booker: 4.3 PTS, 59.1 FG%
Georgia Southern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Hampton
|W 74-48
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|12/22/2023
|@ Longwood
|W 87-65
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Texas State
|W 70-69
|Strahan Arena
|1/4/2024
|Troy
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|1/6/2024
|UL Monroe
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|1/11/2024
|Appalachian State
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
