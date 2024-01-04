Thursday's contest between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) and Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Reed Green Coliseum is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-75, with Southern Miss securing the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on January 4.

There is no line set for the game.

Georgia State vs. Southern Miss Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Georgia State vs. Southern Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Miss 76, Georgia State 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia State vs. Southern Miss

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern Miss (-0.6)

Southern Miss (-0.6) Computer Predicted Total: 149.9

Southern Miss has compiled a 2-8-0 record against the spread this season, while Georgia State is 4-6-0. The Golden Eagles have hit the over in five games, while Panthers games have gone over six times.

Georgia State Performance Insights

The Panthers' +68 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.9 points per game (68th in college basketball) while allowing 74.3 per outing (264th in college basketball).

The 38.4 rebounds per game Georgia State accumulates rank 105th in the nation, 3.1 more than the 35.3 its opponents pull down.

Georgia State knocks down 1.1 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.4 (197th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3.

Georgia State has won the turnover battle by 1.8 per game, committing 9.3 (23rd in college basketball) while forcing 11.1 (263rd in college basketball).

