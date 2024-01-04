How to Watch Georgia State vs. Southern Miss on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) will look to end a four-game road losing streak when taking on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Reed Green Coliseum, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Georgia State vs. Southern Miss Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Georgia State Stats Insights
- This season, Georgia State has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 103rd.
- The Panthers' 79.9 points per game are 8.5 more points than the 71.4 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 71.4 points, Georgia State is 6-2.
Georgia State Home & Away Comparison
- Georgia State is scoring more points at home (90.8 per game) than away (72.1).
- In 2023-24 the Panthers are giving up 11.1 fewer points per game at home (67.8) than away (78.9).
- Beyond the arc, Georgia State makes fewer 3-pointers away (6.4 per game) than at home (8.8), but shoots a higher percentage on the road (31.3%) than at home (30.8%).
Georgia State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ BYU
|L 86-54
|Marriott Center
|12/19/2023
|Toccoa Falls
|W 122-45
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 91-90
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Southern Miss
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ South Alabama
|-
|Mitchell Center
|1/11/2024
|Old Dominion
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
