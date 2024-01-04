The Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) will look to end a four-game road losing streak when taking on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Reed Green Coliseum, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Georgia State vs. Southern Miss Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Georgia State Stats Insights

  • This season, Georgia State has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 103rd.
  • The Panthers' 79.9 points per game are 8.5 more points than the 71.4 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 71.4 points, Georgia State is 6-2.

Georgia State Home & Away Comparison

  • Georgia State is scoring more points at home (90.8 per game) than away (72.1).
  • In 2023-24 the Panthers are giving up 11.1 fewer points per game at home (67.8) than away (78.9).
  • Beyond the arc, Georgia State makes fewer 3-pointers away (6.4 per game) than at home (8.8), but shoots a higher percentage on the road (31.3%) than at home (30.8%).

Georgia State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ BYU L 86-54 Marriott Center
12/19/2023 Toccoa Falls W 122-45 Georgia State Convocation Center
12/30/2023 Arkansas State W 91-90 Georgia State Convocation Center
1/4/2024 @ Southern Miss - Reed Green Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ South Alabama - Mitchell Center
1/11/2024 Old Dominion - Georgia State Convocation Center

