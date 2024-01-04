The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) play the Georgia State Panthers (5-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a clash of Sun Belt teams at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Georgia State vs. Southern Miss Game Information

Georgia State Players to Watch

Dwon Odom: 10.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Jay'Den Turner: 10.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Lucas Taylor: 14.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Toneari Lane: 12.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Leslie Nkereuwem: 7.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Southern Miss Players to Watch

Victor Hart: 14.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

14.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.0 BLK Austin Crowley: 16.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Donovan Ivory: 13.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Mo Arnold: 6.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Victor Iwuakor: 6.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK

Georgia State vs. Southern Miss Stat Comparison

Southern Miss Rank Southern Miss AVG Georgia State AVG Georgia State Rank 285th 69.8 Points Scored 78.9 90th 115th 68.3 Points Allowed 72.8 231st 106th 38.4 Rebounds 38.3 110th 62nd 10.8 Off. Rebounds 10.3 91st 280th 6.4 3pt Made 7.7 162nd 233rd 12.8 Assists 13.3 197th 164th 11.6 Turnovers 9.8 43rd

