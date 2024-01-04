The Georgia State Panthers (7-4) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the UL Monroe Warhawks (8-4) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Georgia State Convocation Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET.

Georgia State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
Georgia State vs. UL Monroe Scoring Comparison

  • The Warhawks put up an average of 76.6 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 64.5 the Panthers allow to opponents.
  • UL Monroe is 7-2 when it scores more than 64.5 points.
  • Georgia State has a 6-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.6 points.
  • The Panthers put up 73.5 points per game, 10.0 more points than the 63.5 the Warhawks give up.
  • Georgia State is 6-2 when scoring more than 63.5 points.
  • UL Monroe is 8-1 when allowing fewer than 73.5 points.
  • The Panthers shoot 41.7% from the field, 5.5% higher than the Warhawks allow defensively.
  • The Warhawks shoot 41.4% from the field, 3.9% higher than the Panthers allow.

Georgia State Leaders

  • Mikyla Tolivert: 15.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.0 FG%, 45.9 3PT% (17-for-37)
  • Crystal Henderson: 11.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 35.6 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (16-for-50)
  • Alyssa Phillip: 3.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.5 FG%
  • Deasia Merrill: 7.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 52.7 FG%
  • Kaleigh Addie: 8.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

Georgia State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Clemson W 78-72 Littlejohn Coliseum
12/19/2023 LaGrange W 93-51 Georgia State Convocation Center
12/31/2023 @ Troy W 90-89 Trojan Arena
1/4/2024 UL Monroe - Georgia State Convocation Center
1/6/2024 Texas State - Georgia State Convocation Center
1/11/2024 Marshall - Georgia State Convocation Center

