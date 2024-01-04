Thursday's contest between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-4) and Virginia Cavaliers (8-4) squaring off at Hank McCamish Pavilion has a projected final score of 72-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Georgia Tech, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

Last time out, the Yellow Jackets lost 95-80 to Florida State on Friday.

Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Tech 72, Virginia 67

Georgia Tech Schedule Analysis

The Yellow Jackets defeated the Georgia Bulldogs (No. 65-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 64-53 win on December 16 -- their signature win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Yellow Jackets are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 23rd-most wins, but also tied for the 40th-most losses.

Georgia Tech has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (six).

Georgia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

64-53 on the road over Georgia (No. 65) on December 16

78-75 on the road over Rice (No. 99) on November 16

66-55 over New Mexico (No. 176) on November 24

94-70 at home over Georgia State (No. 199) on December 10

83-53 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 229) on November 6

Georgia Tech Leaders

Tonie Morgan: 14.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 48.4 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

14.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 48.4 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Kayla Blackshear: 13.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 49.6 FG%

13.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 49.6 FG% Rusne Augustinaite: 12.8 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (34-for-82)

12.8 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (34-for-82) Ines Noguero: 7.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.1 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (12-for-49)

7.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.1 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (12-for-49) Kara Dunn: 14.7 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)

Georgia Tech Performance Insights

The Yellow Jackets have a +153 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.8 points per game. They're putting up 74.1 points per game to rank 82nd in college basketball and are allowing 62.3 per contest to rank 143rd in college basketball.

At home, the Yellow Jackets are scoring 6.1 more points per game (79.6) than they are on the road (73.5).

Georgia Tech is giving up 56.4 points per game this year at home, which is 19.4 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (75.8).

