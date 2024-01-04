Georgia Tech vs. Virginia January 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's ACC slate includes the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-3) versus the Virginia Cavaliers (8-3) at 7:00 PM ET.
Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Tonie Morgan: 14.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kayla Blackshear: 13.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Rusne Augustinaite: 12.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ines Noguero: 7.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kara Dunn: 13.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Virginia Players to Watch
- Kymora Johnson: 12.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Camryn Taylor: 14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jillian Brown: 7.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alexia Smith: 5.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- London Clarkson: 8.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
