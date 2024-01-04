The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-4) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Virginia Cavaliers (8-4) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: ACC Network X

Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Scoring Comparison

  • The Cavaliers score an average of 76.9 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 62.3 the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.
  • Virginia is 8-3 when it scores more than 62.3 points.
  • Georgia Tech is 9-2 when it allows fewer than 76.9 points.
  • The Yellow Jackets score 9.7 more points per game (74.1) than the Cavaliers allow (64.4).
  • Georgia Tech has an 8-2 record when scoring more than 64.4 points.
  • Virginia is 7-2 when allowing fewer than 74.1 points.
  • The Yellow Jackets are making 44.5% of their shots from the field, 7.5% higher than the Cavaliers allow to opponents (37%).

Georgia Tech Leaders

  • Tonie Morgan: 14.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 48.4 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)
  • Kayla Blackshear: 13.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 49.6 FG%
  • Rusne Augustinaite: 12.8 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (34-for-82)
  • Ines Noguero: 7.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.1 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (12-for-49)
  • Kara Dunn: 14.7 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)

Georgia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Georgia W 64-53 Stegeman Coliseum
12/20/2023 South Carolina Upstate W 81-50 Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/29/2023 @ Florida State L 95-80 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
1/4/2024 Virginia - Hank McCamish Pavilion
1/7/2024 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center
1/11/2024 Clemson - Hank McCamish Pavilion

