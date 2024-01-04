How to Watch the Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-4) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Virginia Cavaliers (8-4) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ACC Network X
Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Scoring Comparison
- The Cavaliers score an average of 76.9 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 62.3 the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.
- Virginia is 8-3 when it scores more than 62.3 points.
- Georgia Tech is 9-2 when it allows fewer than 76.9 points.
- The Yellow Jackets score 9.7 more points per game (74.1) than the Cavaliers allow (64.4).
- Georgia Tech has an 8-2 record when scoring more than 64.4 points.
- Virginia is 7-2 when allowing fewer than 74.1 points.
- The Yellow Jackets are making 44.5% of their shots from the field, 7.5% higher than the Cavaliers allow to opponents (37%).
Georgia Tech Leaders
- Tonie Morgan: 14.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 48.4 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)
- Kayla Blackshear: 13.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 49.6 FG%
- Rusne Augustinaite: 12.8 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (34-for-82)
- Ines Noguero: 7.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.1 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (12-for-49)
- Kara Dunn: 14.7 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)
Georgia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Georgia
|W 64-53
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|W 81-50
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/29/2023
|@ Florida State
|L 95-80
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|1/4/2024
|Virginia
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|1/7/2024
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|1/11/2024
|Clemson
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
