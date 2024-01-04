Thursday's contest that pits the Texas A&M Aggies (12-1) against the Georgia Bulldogs (9-4) at Stegeman Coliseum has a projected final score of 66-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas A&M, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 7:00 PM on January 4.

The Bulldogs head into this matchup on the heels of a 76-57 victory against Wofford on Saturday.

Georgia vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Georgia vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 66, Georgia 62

Georgia Schedule Analysis

Against the Columbia Lions, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Bulldogs picked up their signature win of the season on November 20, a 73-56 victory.

Georgia has two Quadrant 2 wins, tied for the 18th-most in the country. But it also has two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 44th-most.

The Bulldogs have three wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 37th-most in Division 1.

Georgia 2023-24 Best Wins

73-56 over Columbia (No. 61) on November 20

65-57 over Purdue (No. 67) on November 22

85-59 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 114) on November 13

71-59 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 174) on November 6

86-70 at home over Troy (No. 182) on December 6

Georgia Leaders

Javyn Nicholson: 16.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 46.9 FG%

16.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 46.9 FG% Zoesha Smith: 11.5 PTS, 47.8 FG%

11.5 PTS, 47.8 FG% Asia Avinger: 6.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.3 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)

6.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.3 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36) Destiny Thomas: 4.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK, 51.2 FG%

4.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK, 51.2 FG% Jordan Isaacs: 4.3 PTS, 44.7 FG%

Georgia Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game with a +109 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.4 points per game (129th in college basketball) and give up 61 per contest (112th in college basketball).

