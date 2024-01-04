The Texas A&M Aggies (12-1) will try to build on a 10-game winning run when visiting the Georgia Bulldogs (9-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Stegeman Coliseum.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Georgia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network +

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Georgia vs. Texas A&M Scoring Comparison

The Aggies put up an average of 76.8 points per game, 15.8 more points than the 61 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

Texas A&M has put together a 12-0 record in games it scores more than 61 points.

Georgia's record is 9-4 when it allows fewer than 76.8 points.

The Bulldogs put up 69.4 points per game, 20.6 more points than the 48.8 the Aggies give up.

When Georgia totals more than 48.8 points, it is 9-4.

When Texas A&M gives up fewer than 69.4 points, it is 12-0.

This year the Bulldogs are shooting 42.6% from the field, 11.5% higher than the Aggies give up.

The Aggies' 42.6 shooting percentage from the field is 8.6 higher than the Bulldogs have conceded.

Georgia Leaders

Javyn Nicholson: 16.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 46.9 FG%

16.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 46.9 FG% Zoesha Smith: 11.5 PTS, 47.8 FG%

11.5 PTS, 47.8 FG% Asia Avinger: 6.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.3 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)

6.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.3 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36) Destiny Thomas: 4.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK, 51.2 FG%

4.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK, 51.2 FG% Jordan Isaacs: 4.3 PTS, 44.7 FG%

Georgia Schedule