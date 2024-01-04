Lightning vs. Wild: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Wild (16-16-4) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they play the Tampa Bay Lightning (18-16-5) at home on Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI.
Lightning vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Lightning (-135)
|Wild (+115)
|6
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning Betting Insights
- The Lightning have won 55.0% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (11-9).
- Tampa Bay has gone 6-3 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).
- The Lightning have a 57.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Tampa Bay and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 27 of 39 games this season.
Lightning vs Wild Additional Info
Lightning vs. Wild Rankings
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|Wild Total (Rank)
|126 (7th)
|Goals
|108 (23rd)
|135 (29th)
|Goals Allowed
|114 (15th)
|37 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|22 (20th)
|22 (14th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|34 (30th)
Lightning Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 contests Tampa Bay has gone 5-5-0 overall, with a 3-7-0 record against the spread.
- Four of Tampa Bay's past 10 games hit the over.
- The Lightning have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.4 higher than this matchup's over/under.
- In their past 10 games, the Lightning have scored 0.2 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Lightning's 126 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.
- The Lightning are ranked 29th in total goals against, giving up 3.5 goals per game (135 total) in NHL play.
- The team is ranked 23rd in goal differential at -9.
