The injury report for the Tampa Bay Lightning (18-16-5) ahead of their game against the Minnesota Wild (16-16-4) currently includes only one player. The matchup is slated for 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4.

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mikhail Sergachev D Questionable Lower Body

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mats Zuccarello RW Out Upper Body Caedan Bankier C Out Undisclosed Michael Milne LW Out Undisclosed Vinni Lettieri C Out Lower Body Kirill Kaprizov LW Out Upper Body Marcus Foligno LW Questionable Lower Body Filip Gustavsson G Out Lower Body Jonas Brodin D Out Upper Body Sam Hentges C Out Undisclosed

Lightning vs. Wild Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI

Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Lightning Season Insights

The Lightning score the sixth-most goals in the league (126 total, 3.2 per game).

It has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential at -9.

Wild Season Insights

The Wild's 108 goals on the season (three per game) rank them 23rd in the NHL.

Minnesota has given up 114 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 15th in the league.

With a goal differential of -6, they are 20th in the league.

Lightning vs. Wild Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-130) Wild (+110) 6

