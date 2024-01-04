The Tampa Bay Lightning will travel to face the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, January 4, with the Wild having lost three straight games.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Lightning vs Wild Additional Info

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning rank 29th in goals against, allowing 135 total goals (3.5 per game) in league action.

The Lightning's 126 total goals (3.2 per game) rank seventh in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Lightning have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that time.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 38 27 36 63 55 33 0% Brayden Point 39 17 23 40 16 14 44.8% Victor Hedman 37 5 33 38 31 8 - Steven Stamkos 36 16 22 38 22 6 51.7% Brandon Hagel 39 10 20 30 25 14 47.4%

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild concede 3.2 goals per game (114 in total), 15th in the league.

The Wild's 108 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 23rd in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Wild are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Wild have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) during that span.

Wild Key Players