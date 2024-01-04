Thursday's NHL matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning (18-16-5) and the Minnesota Wild (16-16-4) at Xcel Energy Center sees the Lightning as road favorites (-130 moneyline odds to win) against the Wild (+110). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI.

Lightning vs. Wild Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Lightning vs. Wild Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Lightning vs. Wild Betting Trends

Minnesota has played 20 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.

The Lightning are 11-9 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Wild have been an underdog in 17 games this season, with three upset wins (17.6%).

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter, Tampa Bay is 9-5 (winning 64.3% of the time).

Minnesota has a record of 2-7 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Lightning Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 3-7 4-4-2 6.4 3.10 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.10 3.10 8 29.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 5-5 4-5-1 6.1 2.80 2.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 2.80 2.70 6 19.4% Record as ML Favorite 4-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-3 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 4-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

