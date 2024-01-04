For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Nikita Kucherov a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Nikita Kucherov score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a goal)

Kucherov stats and insights

  • Kucherov has scored in 19 of 38 games this season, and had multiple goals in eight of those games.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Wild.
  • On the power play, Kucherov has accumulated 10 goals and 19 assists.
  • He takes 4.4 shots per game, and converts 15.9% of them.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild have given up 114 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Kucherov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Jets 2 1 1 21:00 Away L 4-2
12/31/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 25:05 Home W 4-3
12/30/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 23:25 Home L 5-1
12/27/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 19:31 Home L 3-2
12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 24:17 Away W 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Golden Knights 3 1 2 18:36 Home W 5-4
12/19/2023 Blues 2 2 0 18:24 Home W 6-1
12/16/2023 Flames 2 0 2 22:41 Away L 4-2
12/14/2023 Oilers 3 1 2 21:51 Away W 7-4
12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 26:16 Away L 4-1

Lightning vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

