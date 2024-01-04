Nikita Kucherov and the Tampa Bay Lightning will meet the Minnesota Wild at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. Thinking about a bet on Kucherov? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Nikita Kucherov vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI

1.5 points (Over odds: -139)

1.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -250)

Kucherov Season Stats Insights

Kucherov has averaged 21:09 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

In Kucherov's 38 games played this season he's scored in 19 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Kucherov has a point in 30 of 38 games this season, with multiple points in 19 of them.

Kucherov has an assist in 24 of 38 games this year, with multiple assists on eight occasions.

Kucherov's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 58.2% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Kucherov has an implied probability of 71.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kucherov Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have conceded 114 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 38 Games 2 63 Points 3 27 Goals 1 36 Assists 2

