2024 The Sentry Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 1
Scottie Scheffler (+600 favorite) headlines the field at the 2024 The Sentry ($20M purse), being held at Plantation Course at Kapalua from January 4- 7.
The Sentry First Round Information
- Start Time: 12:45 PM ET
- Venue: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Par/Distance: Par 73/7,596 yards
The Sentry Best Odds to Win
Scottie Scheffler
- Tee Time: 4:39 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +600
- Top 5 Finish Odds: +130
- Top 10 Finish Odds: -175
- Top 20 Finish Odds: -500
Scheffler Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Hero World Challenge
|1st
|-20
|0
|69-66-65-68
|TOUR Championship
|6th
|-11
|18
|71-65-73-70
|BMW Championship
|2nd
|-15
|2
|66-69-64-66
Viktor Hovland
- Tee Time: 4:39 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +900
- Top 5 Finish Odds: +210
- Top 10 Finish Odds: -105
- Top 20 Finish Odds: -275
Hovland Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Hero World Challenge
|10th
|-9
|11
|73-73-70-63
|TOUR Championship
|1st
|-27
|0
|68-64-66-63
|BMW Championship
|1st
|-17
|0
|69-68-65-61
Patrick Cantlay
- Tee Time: 2:21 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1200
- Top 5 Finish Odds: +260
- Top 10 Finish Odds: +115
- Top 20 Finish Odds: -250
Cantlay Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|TOUR Championship
|5th
|-13
|10
|69-68-68-66
|BMW Championship
|15th
|-6
|11
|68-68-71-67
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|2nd
|-15
|0
|68-67-66-64
Collin Morikawa
- Tee Time: 12:45 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1200
- Top 5 Finish Odds: +260
- Top 10 Finish Odds: +115
- Top 20 Finish Odds: -250
Morikawa Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Hero World Challenge
|7th
|-12
|8
|69-69-70-68
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|1st
|-14
|0
|64-73-66-63
|TOUR Championship
|6th
|-11
|9
|61-64-73-72
Xander Schauffele
- Tee Time: 12:45 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1400
- Top 5 Finish Odds: +280
- Top 10 Finish Odds: +130
- Top 20 Finish Odds: -225
Schauffele Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38th
|+2
|16
|67-69-75-71
|TOUR Championship
|2nd
|-22
|0
|67-64-68-62
|BMW Championship
|8th
|-9
|8
|71-65-67-68
The Sentry Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Top 5 Odds
|Top 10 Odds
|Top 20 Odds
|Ludvig Aberg
|+1400
|+300
|+140
|-190
|Max Homa
|+1400
|+280
|+130
|-225
|Jordan Spieth
|+2200
|+450
|+190
|-140
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+2200
|+450
|+190
|-150
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+2500
|+500
|+230
|-120
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+2800
|+550
|+230
|-120
|Tony Finau
|+3000
|+600
|+260
|-105
|Sam Burns
|+3000
|+600
|+260
|-105
|Rickie Fowler
|+3500
|+650
|+275
|-100
|Cameron Young
|+3500
|+650
|+280
|+105
