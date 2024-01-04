Thomas County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Thomas County, Georgia today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Thomas County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brookwood School at Thomasville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Thomasville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
