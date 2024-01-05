If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Baldwin County, Georgia today, we've got the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Baldwin County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

John Milledge Academy at Bethlehem Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Bethlehem, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.