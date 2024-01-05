Catoosa County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Catoosa County, Georgia, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Catoosa County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ringgold High School at Bremen High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Bremen, GA
- Conference: 3A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
