Clayton County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Clayton County, Georgia, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clayton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Woodward Academy at Morrow High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Ellenwood, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Clayton High School at Riverdale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Riverdale, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodland High School at Mt. Zion High School - Jonesboro
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Jonesboro, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forest Park High School at Mundy's Mill High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Jonesboro, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.