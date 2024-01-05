The Atlanta Hawks, with Clint Capela, take on the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent action, a 141-138 win over the Thunder, Capela tallied 12 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks.

With prop bets available for Capela, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.0 14.3 Rebounds 10.5 10.8 11.9 Assists -- 1.2 1.3 PRA -- 24 27.5 PR -- 22.8 26.2



Clint Capela Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, Capela has made 5.0 field goals per game, which adds up to 11.1% of his team's total makes.

The Hawks rank 17th in possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Pacers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th with 106.3 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Pacers have conceded 124.6 points per contest, which is 29th-best in the league.

The Pacers are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 42.9 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Pacers are ninth in the league, conceding 25.2 per contest.

Clint Capela vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/21/2023 19 14 5 1 0 2 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.