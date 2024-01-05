Cobb County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Cobb County, Georgia and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Cobb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
The Walker School at South Atlanta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
B.E.S.T. Academy at Mount Paran Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Kennesaw, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker T. Washington High School at North Cobb Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Kennesaw, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johns Creek High School at Lassiter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodstock High School at Allatoona High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Acworth, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Notre Dame Academy at Mt. Bethel Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Marietta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sprayberry High School at Alpharetta High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Alpharetta, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chattahoochee High School at Kell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
