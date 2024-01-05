Coweta County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Coweta County, Georgia today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Coweta County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Newnan High School at New Manchester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Douglasville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Heritage School at Strong Rock Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Locust Grove, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
