Dougherty County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Dougherty County, Georgia, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dougherty County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bainbridge High School at Westover Comprehensive High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Albany, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monroe Comprehensive High School at Thomasville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Thomasville, GA
- Conference: 3A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deerfield-Windsor School at Terrell Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Dawson, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.