Effingham County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Effingham County, Georgia is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Effingham County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Effingham High School at Effingham County High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Springfield, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
