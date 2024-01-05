Evans County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Evans County, Georgia, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Evans County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pinewood Christian Academy at Westminster Schools of Augusta
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Augusta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.