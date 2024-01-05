Fayette County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Fayette County, Georgia has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Fayette County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Whitewater High School at Fayette County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Fayetteville, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Troup County High School at Starr's Mill High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Fayetteville, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
