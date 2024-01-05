High school basketball action in Fulton County, Georgia is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Arlington Christian School at W. D. Mohammed High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 5

5:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

The Lovett School at Pace Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 4A - Region 5

4A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

The Walker School at South Atlanta High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 2A - Region 6

2A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

B.E.S.T. Academy at Mount Paran Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Kennesaw, GA

Kennesaw, GA Conference: 2A - Region 6

2A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Pisgah Christian School at The Paideia School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Maynard H Jackson High School at Lithia Springs High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Lithia Springs, GA

Lithia Springs, GA Conference: 5A - Region 5

5A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Paulding County High School at Langston Hughes High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Fairburn, GA

Fairburn, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Johns Creek High School at Lassiter High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Marietta, GA

Marietta, GA Conference: 6A - Region 7

6A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Benjamin E. Mays High School at Tri-Cities High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: East Point, GA

East Point, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodward Academy at Morrow High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Ellenwood, GA

Ellenwood, GA Conference: 6A - Region 3

6A - Region 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Pius X Catholic High School at Lakeside High School - DeKalb

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 6A - Region 4

6A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

McNair High School at Columbia High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Decatur, GA

Decatur, GA Conference: 2A - Region 5

2A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Banneker High School at Chapel Hill High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Douglasville, GA

Douglasville, GA Conference: 5A - Region 5

5A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Dunwoody High School at Marist School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 6A - Region 4

6A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Eagle's Landing Christian Academy at Landmark Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Fairburn, GA

Fairburn, GA Conference: 2A - Region 5

2A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Blessed Trinity Catholic High School at Roswell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Roswell, GA

Roswell, GA Conference: 6A - Region 7

6A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Cambridge High School at Greater Atlanta Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Norcross, GA

Norcross, GA Conference: 5A - Region 6

5A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

North Clayton High School at Riverdale High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Riverdale, GA

Riverdale, GA Conference: 4A - Region 4

4A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Denmark High School at South Forsyth High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Cumming, GA

Cumming, GA Conference: 7A - Region 6

7A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Sprayberry High School at Alpharetta High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Alpharetta, GA

Alpharetta, GA Conference: 6A - Region 7

6A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Chattahoochee High School at Kell High School