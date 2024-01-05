At Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, January 5, 2024, the Indiana Pacers (19-14) hope to extend a five-game winning stretch when they host the Atlanta Hawks (14-19) at 7:00 PM ET. The contest airs on BSIN and BSSE.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Hawks vs. Pacers matchup.

Hawks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSSE

BSIN and BSSE Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Hawks vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks vs Pacers Additional Info

Hawks vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pacers average 126.9 points per game (first in the league) while allowing 124.6 per contest (29th in the NBA). They have a +76 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Hawks score 122.8 points per game (third in NBA) and allow 123.2 (28th in league) for a -13 scoring differential overall.

The two teams combine to score 249.7 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams surrender 247.8 points per game, 14.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Indiana is 19-14-0 ATS this season.

Atlanta has compiled an 8-25-0 record against the spread this year.

Hawks and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +15000 +6600 - Pacers +10000 +5000 -

