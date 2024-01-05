Hawks vs. Pacers January 5 Tickets & Start Time
The Indiana Pacers (14-13) match up with the Atlanta Hawks (12-16) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024. The matchup airs on BSIN and BSSE.
Hawks vs. Pacers Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSIN, BSSE
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young is putting up 28.3 points, 3 rebounds and 11.2 assists per game. He's also draining 43.5% of his shots from the field and 39.5% from 3-point range, with 3.6 triples per contest (third in NBA).
- The Hawks are receiving 20.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game from Dejounte Murray this year.
- Clint Capela is averaging 11.7 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He is draining 58.8% of his shots from the floor (10th in NBA).
- Bogdan Bogdanovic gets the Hawks 17.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while posting 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Hawks are receiving 12.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Saddiq Bey this year.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Haliburton posts 24.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 11.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Myles Turner posts 16.5 points, 1.2 assists and 7.5 boards per game.
- Bruce Brown puts up 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the field and 30% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Buddy Hield posts 13.3 points, 2.8 boards and 2.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Bennedict Mathurin puts up 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.
Hawks vs. Pacers Stat Comparison
|Pacers
|Hawks
|127.1
|Points Avg.
|122.8
|126.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|122.9
|50.5%
|Field Goal %
|47.3%
|37.8%
|Three Point %
|37.8%
