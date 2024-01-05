Check out the injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (14-19), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Hawks prepare for their matchup with the Indiana Pacers (19-14) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM ET.

In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Hawks secured a 141-138 win against the Thunder. Jalen Johnson put up 28 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Hawks.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Mouhamed Gueye PF Out Back 0 0 0 De'Andre Hunter SF Out Knee 14.9 4.1 1.4

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Pacers Injuries: Andrew Nembhard: Out (Back)

Hawks vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSSE

