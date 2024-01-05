Irwin County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Irwin County, Georgia, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Irwin County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clinch County High School at Irwin County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Ocilla, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.