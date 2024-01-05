The Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) on January 5, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Lakers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

This season, the Lakers have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Grizzlies' opponents have hit.

Los Angeles is 14-9 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Lakers are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank 24th.

The Lakers record only 0.3 more points per game (113.7) than the Grizzlies allow (113.4).

When Los Angeles puts up more than 113.4 points, it is 11-4.

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies have shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points below the 46.5% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.

Memphis is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

The Lakers are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank 24th.

The Grizzlies put up 7.7 fewer points per game (106.9) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (114.6).

When it scores more than 114.6 points, Memphis is 6-1.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers post 114.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 113.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 1.4 points per contest.

In 2023-24, Los Angeles is ceding 107.7 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 120.4.

At home, the Lakers are sinking 0.3 fewer treys per game (10.5) than away from home (10.8). They also sport a worse three-point percentage at home (34.8%) compared to when playing on the road (35.4%).

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies average fewer points per game at home (104.3) than away (109.1), but also give up fewer at home (111.9) than away (114.8).

Memphis is conceding fewer points at home (111.9 per game) than on the road (114.8).

This season the Grizzlies are averaging fewer assists at home (23.4 per game) than away (24.6).

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Gabe Vincent Out Knee LeBron James Questionable Ankle Anthony Davis Questionable Ankle Rui Hachimura Out Calf D'Angelo Russell Questionable Tailbone

Grizzlies Injuries