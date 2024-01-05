Pau FC versus Nantes in a Coupe de France match is a game to catch on a Friday soccer slate that has plenty of exciting matchups.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Coupe de France: Pau FC vs Nantes

  • League: Coupe de France
  • Game Time: 11:50 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Turkish Süper Lig: Besiktas JK vs Kasımpaşa Spor Kulübü

  • League: Turkish Süper Lig
  • Game Time: 11:55 AM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Primeira Liga: SCP vs Estoril

  • League: Primeira Liga
  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Coupe de France: Metz vs Clermont

  • League: Coupe de France
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Primeira Liga: Boavista vs FC Porto

  • League: Primeira Liga
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.