On Friday, Trae Young will lead the Atlanta Hawks (14-19) into a road game against Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers (19-14) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET.

Hawks vs. Pacers Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSIN and BSSE

BSIN and BSSE Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Trae Young vs. Tyrese Haliburton Fantasy Comparison

Stat Trae Young Tyrese Haliburton Total Fantasy Pts 1477.5 1429.7 Fantasy Pts Per Game 47.7 49.3 Fantasy Rank 7 8

Trae Young vs. Tyrese Haliburton Insights

Trae Young & the Hawks

Young's averages for the season are 28.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 11.3 assists, making 43.7% of his shots from the field and 38.0% from 3-point range, with 3.5 triples per contest (fourth in NBA).

The Hawks put up 122.8 points per game (third in league) while allowing 123.2 per outing (28th in NBA). They have a -13 scoring differential.

Atlanta ranks seventh in the league at 44.7 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 43.8 its opponents average.

The Hawks hit 14.4 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league) at a 37.1% rate (13th in NBA), compared to the 13.7 their opponents make, shooting 38.3% from deep.

Atlanta and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Hawks commit 13 per game (15th in league) and force 14 (sixth in NBA).

Tyrese Haliburton & the Pacers

Haliburton's numbers on the season are 24.8 points, 12.6 assists and 4.0 boards per contest, shooting 49.8% from the field and 41.1% from downtown, with 3.6 made 3-pointers per contest (third in NBA).

The Pacers' +76 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 126.9 points per game (first in the NBA) while allowing 124.6 per contest (29th in the league).

Indiana averages 40.5 rebounds per game (29th in the league) while allowing 42.9 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.4 boards per game.

The Pacers hit 14.7 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league) at a 38.4% rate (fourth-best in the NBA), compared to the 10.7 per game their opponents make at a 38.3% rate.

Indiana and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Pacers commit 12.8 per game (12th in the league) and force 13.3 (13th in NBA play).

Trae Young vs. Tyrese Haliburton Advanced Stats

Stat Trae Young Tyrese Haliburton Plus/Minus Per Game -0.5 5.1 Usage Percentage 31.4% 26.8% True Shooting Pct 59.6% 63.6% Total Rebound Pct 4.6% 6.7% Assist Pct 45.3% 51.0%

