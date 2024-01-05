Treutlen County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Treutlen County, Georgia, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Treutlen County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Treutlen High School at Wilcox County High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Rochelle, GA
- Conference: 1A Division II - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.