The Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) will try to continue a six-game home winning run when squaring off against the No. 4 UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Hinkle Fieldhouse, airing at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UConn vs. Butler Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UConn Stats Insights

This season, the Huskies have a 50.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.2% higher than the 42% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have made.

UConn has a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Huskies sit at 72nd.

The Huskies average 83.1 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 71.9 the Bulldogs give up.

When UConn scores more than 71.9 points, it is 11-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 46.8% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 40.1% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.

Butler has put together a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.1% from the field.

The Huskies are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 228th.

The Bulldogs' 82.2 points per game are 18.6 more points than the 63.6 the Huskies give up.

When Butler allows fewer than 83.1 points, it is 8-1.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, UConn averaged 13.2 more points per game (83.3) than it did away from home (70.1).

The Huskies allowed 63.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (65.8).

Looking at three-pointers, UConn fared better in home games last season, draining 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Butler scored more points at home (69.4 per game) than on the road (61.1) last season.

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs conceded 3.7 fewer points per game at home (65.6) than on the road (69.3).

At home, Butler made 7 trifectas per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Butler's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.7%) than on the road (28.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/20/2023 @ Seton Hall L 75-60 Prudential Center 12/23/2023 St. John's W 69-65 XL Center 1/2/2024 DePaul W 85-56 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion 1/5/2024 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse 1/10/2024 @ Xavier - Cintas Center 1/14/2024 Georgetown - XL Center

Butler Upcoming Schedule