The Tampa Bay Lightning, Anthony Cirelli included, will face the Boston Bruins on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Cirelli's props? Here is some information to help you.

Anthony Cirelli vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Cirelli Season Stats Insights

In 39 games this season, Cirelli has a plus-minus rating of -10, while averaging 17:32 on the ice per game.

Cirelli has netted a goal in a game seven times this year in 39 games played, including multiple goals once.

Cirelli has a point in 14 games this season (out of 39), including multiple points three times.

In nine of 39 games this season, Cirelli has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Cirelli goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 31.2% chance of Cirelli having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Cirelli Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 98 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +23.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 39 Games 3 17 Points 1 8 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

