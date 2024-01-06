Appling County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Appling County, Georgia today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Appling County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bacon County High School at Appling County High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Baxley, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
