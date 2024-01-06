Will Austin Watson Score a Goal Against the Bruins on January 6?
Will Austin Watson find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning face off against the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Austin Watson score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Watson stats and insights
- Watson has scored in two of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has scored one goal against the Bruins this season in one game (two shots).
- Watson has zero points on the power play.
- Watson averages 0.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.4%.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 98 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Watson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|8:27
|Away
|W 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|6:32
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/31/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|6:06
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|7:40
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|6:24
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|6:48
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|4:20
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|8:02
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|9:33
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|6:12
|Away
|L 4-1
Lightning vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
