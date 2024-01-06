Will Brayden Point Score a Goal Against the Bruins on January 6?
Will Brayden Point find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Brayden Point score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)
Point stats and insights
- Point has scored in 12 of 40 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Bruins this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play, Point has accumulated seven goals and eight assists.
- He takes 2.7 shots per game, and converts 15.9% of them.
Bruins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 98 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.
- So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Point recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|20:53
|Away
|W 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|19:50
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/31/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|20:51
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|19:35
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:57
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|21:11
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|3
|2
|1
|17:26
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|18:27
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|20:54
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|21:50
|Away
|W 7-4
Lightning vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
