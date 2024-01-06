Bulloch County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Bulloch County, Georgia and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Bulloch County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Portal Middle High School at Vidalia High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Vidalia, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bryan County High School at Southeast Bulloch High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Brooklet, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Swainsboro High School at Statesboro High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Statesboro, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
