If you reside in Bulloch County, Georgia and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bulloch County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Portal Middle High School at Vidalia High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 6

5:30 PM ET on January 6 Location: Vidalia, GA

Vidalia, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Bryan County High School at Southeast Bulloch High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 6

6:00 PM ET on January 6 Location: Brooklet, GA

Brooklet, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Swainsboro High School at Statesboro High School