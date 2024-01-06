Should you wager on Calvin de Haan to find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Calvin de Haan score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

de Haan stats and insights

In one of 35 games this season, de Haan scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

de Haan has no points on the power play.

de Haan averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.9%.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 98 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

de Haan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Wild 0 0 0 20:38 Away W 4-1 1/2/2024 Jets 0 0 0 21:17 Away L 4-2 12/31/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 18:57 Home W 4-3 12/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:50 Home L 5-1 12/27/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:32 Home L 3-2 12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:31 Away W 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:39 Home W 5-4 12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:26 Away L 4-2 12/14/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:03 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 4-1

Lightning vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

