Carroll County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Carroll County, Georgia today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Carroll County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Manchester High School at Carrollton High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Carrollton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mt. Zion High School - Carroll at Bremen High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Bremen, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.