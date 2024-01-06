Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Dade County, Georgia? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dade County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Armuchee High School at Dade County High School