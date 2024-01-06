Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in DeKalb County, Georgia today? We have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

DeKalb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Landmark Christian School at Towers High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on January 6

3:00 PM ET on January 6 Location: Decatur, GA

Decatur, GA Conference: 2A - Region 5

2A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Maynard H Jackson High School at Decatur High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on January 6

3:30 PM ET on January 6 Location: Decatur, GA

Decatur, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Decatur High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on January 6

4:00 PM ET on January 6 Location: Decatur, GA

Decatur, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

McNair High School at Redan High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 6

7:30 PM ET on January 6 Location: Stone Mountain, GA

Stone Mountain, GA Conference: 2A - Region 5

2A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Decatur High School at Lithonia High School