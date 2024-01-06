The DePaul Blue Demons (9-7) hit the court against the Creighton Bluejays (10-3) on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET in Big East play, aiting on Fox Sports 1.

DePaul Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: Fox Sports 1
DePaul vs. Creighton Scoring Comparison

  • The Bluejays put up an average of 73.1 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 67.6 the Blue Demons give up.
  • Creighton has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 67.6 points.
  • DePaul is 9-3 when it allows fewer than 73.1 points.
  • The 77.4 points per game the Blue Demons score are 13.2 more points than the Bluejays allow (64.2).
  • When DePaul totals more than 64.2 points, it is 9-5.
  • When Creighton allows fewer than 77.4 points, it is 9-2.
  • The Blue Demons shoot 42.6% from the field, only 0.8% higher than the Bluejays allow defensively.
  • The Bluejays make 42.9% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% more than the Blue Demons' defensive field-goal percentage.

DePaul Leaders

  • Anaya Peoples: 19.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)
  • Jorie Allen: 10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
  • Katlyn Gilbert: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 38.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)
  • Kate Clarke: 12.3 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (35-for-87)
  • Michelle Sidor: 9.7 PTS, 43 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (39-for-82)

Creighton Leaders

DePaul Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/28/2023 Alcorn State W 77-39 Wintrust Arena
12/31/2023 Georgetown L 66-62 Wintrust Arena
1/3/2024 @ Providence L 72-65 Alumni Hall (RI)
1/6/2024 Creighton - Wintrust Arena
1/13/2024 @ Marquette - Al McGuire Center
1/16/2024 Xavier - Wintrust Arena

Creighton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 South Dakota State W 58-46 D.J. Sokol Arena
12/30/2023 St. John's (NY) W 67-56 D.J. Sokol Arena
1/3/2024 UConn L 94-50 D.J. Sokol Arena
1/6/2024 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
1/10/2024 Butler - D.J. Sokol Arena
1/14/2024 Providence - D.J. Sokol Arena

