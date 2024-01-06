The DePaul Blue Demons (9-7) hit the court against the Creighton Bluejays (10-3) on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET in Big East play, aiting on Fox Sports 1.

DePaul Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

DePaul vs. Creighton Scoring Comparison

The Bluejays put up an average of 73.1 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 67.6 the Blue Demons give up.

Creighton has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 67.6 points.

DePaul is 9-3 when it allows fewer than 73.1 points.

The 77.4 points per game the Blue Demons score are 13.2 more points than the Bluejays allow (64.2).

When DePaul totals more than 64.2 points, it is 9-5.

When Creighton allows fewer than 77.4 points, it is 9-2.

The Blue Demons shoot 42.6% from the field, only 0.8% higher than the Bluejays allow defensively.

The Bluejays make 42.9% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% more than the Blue Demons' defensive field-goal percentage.

DePaul Leaders

Anaya Peoples: 19.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)

19.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31) Jorie Allen: 10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Katlyn Gilbert: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 38.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)

8.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 38.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34) Kate Clarke: 12.3 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (35-for-87)

12.3 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (35-for-87) Michelle Sidor: 9.7 PTS, 43 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (39-for-82)

Creighton Leaders

DePaul Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/28/2023 Alcorn State W 77-39 Wintrust Arena 12/31/2023 Georgetown L 66-62 Wintrust Arena 1/3/2024 @ Providence L 72-65 Alumni Hall (RI) 1/6/2024 Creighton - Wintrust Arena 1/13/2024 @ Marquette - Al McGuire Center 1/16/2024 Xavier - Wintrust Arena

Creighton Schedule